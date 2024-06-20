ESL Enters Refrigerated Trade with Carrier Transicold PrimeLINE Units

[By: Emirates Shipping Line]

Expanding its refrigerated container capabilities, Emirates Shipping Line (ESL) has acquired 300 Carrier Transicold PrimeLINE® container refrigeration units. Carrier Transicold is part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.

“We are excited about this in-fleeting and are confident that Carrier Transicold’s PrimeLINE units will help us create optimal solutions for our customers who ship temperature-sensitive cargo,” said Caesar Yiu, Head of Container Management at ESL. “In order to ensure our customers’ cargo quality is always maintained, pulldown, temperature control and unit reliability were our key considerations when choosing the units.”

“We are very pleased that ESL is expanding its shipping operations with PrimeLINE units, which have a long-standing reputation for strong industry adoption and a value proposition that includes high capacity, rapid pulldown, tight temperature control, high air-flow performance and excellent cost of ownership,” says Leow Eng Meng, Director, Container Sales, Asia Pacific, Global Container Refrigeration, Carrier Transicold. “We are looking forward to supporting them for many more years to come.”

The PrimeLINE units, installed primarily on 40-foot high-cube containers, have been acquired through lease and are being deployed by ESL between the Indian Subcontinent, the Middle East and Red Sea.

