ESG Launches the Staten Island Ferry Sandy Ground

By The Maritime Executive 07-01-2020 11:57:44

On Friday, June 26, 2020, Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. (ESG) launched the SANDY GROUND (Hull 220), the second of three new Staten Island “Ollis Class” Ferries for the City of New York Department of Transportation (NYCDOT) Staten Island Ferry Division. The launch took place at Eastern’s Allanton facility in Panama City, Florida.

Eastern’s CEO Brian D’Isernia hosted the launch ceremony to Eastern’s employees, families, state and local government officials and guests in attendance. Brian D’Isernia detailed Eastern’s accomplishments since Hurricane Michael 18-months ago and building and delivering vessels during the COVID-19 pandemic. He is very proud of the entire Eastern Shipbuilding workforce and families for adjusting their work processes, lifestyles and providing outstanding performance despite our recent hurtles.



COVID-19 precautions at the launch

The new Staten Island Ollis Class Ferries series are named after fallen soldier of the US Army 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, 'Climb to Glory', Army Staff Sgt. Michael H. Ollis, a Staten Island native killed in Afghanistan on August 28, 2013 serving during Operation Enduring Freedom. The first of the series, Hull 219, is named in his honor. Staff Sgt. Michael H. Ollis, of the 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (Light), stepped into the path of a Polish officer, blocking him from the suicide vest of an insurgent who had raided Forward Operating Base Ghazni. Ollis has received several honors posthumously including: Distinguished Service Cross, Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Silver Star, The Audie Murphy Medallion, Polish Gold Star Medal of Honor, and the Afghanistan Star from Poland for his valor. He was 24 years old.

The vessel blessing was performed by Father Kevin McQuone of St John The Evangelist Catholic Church and the ceremony sponsor and bottle breaking honored guest was Brittany Trumbull, wife of Jay Trumbull, Florida House of Representatives, representing the 6th District. The US Army JROTC Color Guard from Deane Bozeman High School of Panama City presented the military colors instructed by CWO3 Jeffery Adkins in honor of Army Staff Sgt. Michael H. Ollis.

Eastern is extremely honored to be the winning shipyard providing regulatory and detailed production engineering, vessel construction and delivery of the three (3) new Staten Island Ollis Class Ferries to NYCDOT and the Staten Island Ferry Division. The three (3) Ollis Class double-ended 4500 passenger ferries, are from a design provided by Elliot Bay Design Group, with each ferry featuring four (4) ABS Electro-Motive Diesel (EMD) 12-710 @ 900 rpm EPA Tier 4 marine propulsion engines with two (2) engines powering one (1) ABS Reintjes DUP 3000 P combining gear and one (1) ABS 36 RV6 ECS/285-2 Voith Schneider Propeller at each end of the vessel. Power generation is provided by three (3) ABS, EPA Tier 3 marine continuous duty diesel generator sets, Caterpillar C18 driving 480 V, 60 Hz, 3-phase generators rated at 425 kW at 0.8 P.F. @ 1800 rpm.

