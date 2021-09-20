ESG Awarded “Manufacturer of the Year” by Bay County CoC

Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. (ESG) has been awarded “Manufacturer of the Year” by the Bay County Chamber of Commerce. The award recognizes a Bay County company that contributes to the local economy while exhibiting excellence in leadership, performance, profitability, and workforce relations.

Joey D’Isernia, President of ESG accepted the award on Friday, September 17th at the Industry Appreciation Celebration (IAC) Awards Breakfast. The IAC shines a spotlight on companies that help boost the economy and improve quality of life in Bay County.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for our economic contributions by our community. We wouldn't be here without the support of Bay County. We owe our success to our strong company culture combined with our skilled and committed workforce. In the face of unimaginable obstacles, they have shown incredible resilience and commitment to getting the job done,” said Joey D’Isernia, President of Eastern Shipbuilding Group.

Headquartered in Bay County, Florida, ESG is a leading innovator in marine construction and repair, utilizing both conventional assembly methods and modular construction. This combination of techniques has made its three facilities some of the most modern and efficient operations in the country. Eastern has built world class vessels for national defense and commercial purposes; the sizable fleet of quality built Eastern vessels can be found from coast to coast and around the world. ESG recently built the latest fleet of iconic Staten Island Ferries and serves as the prime contractor for the U.S. Coast Guard’s highest acquisition priority, the Heritage Class Offshore Patrol Cutter. Today, Eastern has a portfolio of over 350 vessels and is known as one of the most diverse vessel construction companies because of its state-of-the-art production line and fabrication processes.

ESG is currently the largest private employer in Bay County and has approximately 1,300 contract and fulltime employees across its three main shipbuilding facilities. The company is in a growth mode and hiring qualified individuals in nearly every area of the business.

