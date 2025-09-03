ESG and Haney Technical College Launch Marine Apprenticeship Program

[By: Eastern Shipbuilding Group]

Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. (ESG), in partnership with Haney Technical College, proudly announces the launch of a new Marine Electrician Apprenticeship Program as part of ESG’s BUILD workforce development initiative. The inaugural class of ten students began training last month, marking a significant step in strengthening the region’s skilled maritime workforce.

This three-year certified apprenticeship program offers participants a unique opportunity to learn while they earn, combining structured on-the-job mentorship from experienced Eastern shipbuilders with classroom instruction at Haney Technical College. Graduates will earn an industry-recognized marine electrician certification and be positioned for long-term career growth within Eastern Shipbuilding Group and the broader maritime industry.

Marine Electrical Apprenticeship Program Highlights:

Three-Year Structured Training: Apprentices receive a blend of classroom learning and practical experience alongside Eastern mentors.

Periodic Pay Increases: Participants can earn pay raises based on performance and commitment throughout the program.

Industry Certification: Graduates leave with a certification recognized across the shipbuilding and marine industry.

Career Advancement: Successful apprentices who complete the program will have the opportunity to advance into First Class Marine Electrical roles at Eastern.

“This apprenticeship program is an investment in our people and in the future of American shipbuilding,” said Joey D’Isernia, CEO & Chairman of Eastern Shipbuilding Group. “By working with Haney Technical College, we’re providing hands-on training and a clear career path for those who want to build their future with us.”

“Haney Technical College is proud to partner with Eastern Shipbuilding Group on this program that connects education directly with high-demand careers,” said Angela Reese, Director of Tom P. Haney Technical College. “These students are gaining the skills, training, mentorship, and real-world experience that enables them to join a thriving industry right here in our community.”

The apprenticeship program is part of ESG’s BUILD (Building Up Individuals through Learning and Development) initiative, which is focused on creating pathways for long-term careers in the shipbuilding industry.