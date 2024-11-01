ESA Launches DECARDIS project with Awake.AI, ABB and Wallenius Marine

[By: ABB]

The European Space Agency (ESA) has initiated a new flagship project, Decarbonization through the Digitalization in Shipping (DECARDIS), together with optimization platform company Awake.AI, technology leader ABB and shipping company Wallenius Marine. The consortium, funded by ESA and led by Awake.AI, will collaborate on a port call optimization solution, which focuses on helping ships cut greenhouse gas emissions by overcoming inefficiencies in the ship-port interaction.

Despite huge strides in smart ship technology and high levels of port automation, relationships between port and ship systems lack transparency, with data on voyage and berth management often confined to closed platforms. Ships told to proceed without delay frequently face a wait on arrival in port, having used more fuel and generated additional emissions.

DECARDIS project seeks to develop an integrated and interoperable solution to join up decisions on ship routing and speed with just-in-time arrival at the berth. It foresees the world’s first solution to optimize an entire voyage and port calls, rather than just a portion of it. Adopted at a global level, DECARDIS partners estimate that such a solution could help achieve significant emission reductions.

This is highly significant for an industry pressed by International Maritime Organization targets to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by or around 2050 and EU 2030 Climate Target Plan proposal to reduce emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030, compared to 1990 levels.

The DECARDIS project aims to integrate the voyage optimization solution of the ABB-Wallenius Marine collaboration called OVERSEA with port optimization solutions offered by Awake.AI in an interoperable solution. Users will access this interoperable voyage and port call optimization solution through a web-based interface that is compatible with existing onboard solutions.

OVERSEA users will draw on both an advanced digital solution and support from center experts to reach decisions on optimizing vessel operational performance, cut bunker cost and reduce emissions.

“With the OVERSEA collaboration, we are establishing a smart fleet support service which enhances efficiency”, said Jesper Lögdström, Head of Performance Management Center, Wallenius Marine. “We aim to give crews and shore personnel a common understanding of data and support them with insights and actionable recommendations to improve vessel operational performance. Transparency and close collaboration with clients will be crucial to succeed.”

Last year Awake.AI completed its first ESA demonstration ‘Smart Port Marketplace’ project, enabling the automation of buying and selling of port services and products.

“Together with ABB and Wallenius Marine, we have a joint vision to the industry: what if no ship ever had to rush to wait. Every ship would always sail at their optimal speed and take the optimal route,” said Karno Tenovuo, CEO, Awake.AI. “By combining the technologies Awake.AI has for port call optimization and ABB and Wallenius Marine have for the voyage optimization, we can make this vision a reality.”

“We at ABB have developed a leading position in maritime digitalization based on a blend of systems development and sector expertise across power distribution, control and automation, propulsion and vessel management software,” said Osku Kälkäjä, Head of Digital Business, ABB Marine & Ports. “This sector-specific expertise also convinces us that collaboration is key to overcoming inefficiencies that slow down the development towards more sustainable shipping. Working with Wallenius Marine on OVERSEA has strengthened this conviction. We look forward to the exciting work ahead with Awake.AI on port side digitalization.”



The project is part of ESA’s call on maritime decarbonization, which is aimed at supporting the development of sustainable space-based services and applications that address challenges related to the decarbonization of the maritime industry. Additionally, the call seeks to assist the maritime sector in adapting to and complying with new European and international regulatory frameworks.



“The maritime sector is undergoing a profound transformation to meet decarbonization targets. DECARDIS is a prime example of how space data combined with digitalization can be leveraged to transform the sector with immediate effect, and without compromising performance," said Nil Angli, Maritime Lead at ESA Space Solutions.