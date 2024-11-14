ERMA FIRST GROUP Acquires Ecochlor to Lead the Global BWTS Market

[By: ERMA FIRST GROUP]

ERMA FIRST GROUP has successfully completed the acquisition of Ecochlor, in a move that reinforces its position as a trusted provider of ballast water treatment and advanced decarbonisation solutions.

Broadening the range of ultra-efficient ballast water treatment systems (BWTS), future-proof decarbonisation solutions and related services under the ERMA FIRST GROUP umbrella, the acquisition consolidates the company’s status as one of the world’s largest BWTS providers.

“ERMA FIRST GROUP is dedicated to protecting and preserving the marine ecosystem by continuously developing and expanding its portfolio of innovative and future-proof environmental protection solutions,” said Eleni Polychronopoulou, President, ERMA FIRST GROUP.

“Over the last 15 years, ERMA FIRST GROUP has secured its reputation as a trusted BWTS partner, working closely with customers around the world to ensure access to the highest-quality services and solutions. A crucial part of our success has been our continuous investment in providing the best BWTS solutions, both through organic growth and acquisitions such as this, while simultaneously supporting customers before, during and after installation.”

Ecochlor’s BWTS portfolio comprises a filtration- and ClO2-based system and two versions of the EcoOne™ solution. The first is a filterless system that uses ClO2 alone and consumes just 10–20 kilowatts of power even at very-high flow rates. The second hybrid system deploys either a two-step filtration and ClO2 process or filterless ClO2-based operations only, depending on shipowner requirements.

The Ecochlor BWTS secured its market position by using a low dose of its proprietary chlorine dioxide (ClO2) solution, the EcoBlue, to treat ballast water in a highly efficient one- or two-step process. EcoBlue is the only chemical globally to be approved for use in Ecochlor systems under IMO and USCG Type Approval Certificates, which means that compliance is guaranteed for every operation, as well as compliance with IMO and USCG discharge standards. Apart from ensuring compliance, EcoBlue secures safe operation of the BWTS in accordance with the maker's operational manual and the BWTS warranty remains valid. ERMA FIRST GROUP’s global reach will further strengthen the system’s established chemical resupply and service network, which supports optimal Ecochlor BWTS performance wherever vessels sail.

In addition to that, the use of ERMA FIRST GROUP genuine spare parts safeguards the flawless, efficient and effective operation of every BWTS, prolonging its lifecycle without compromises, while reassures the warranty validity and full compliance with IMO and USCG Type Approvals.

Konstantinos Stampedakis, Co-Founder and Managing Director, ERMA FIRST GROUP emphasised that all installed Ecochlor systems were eligible for continuation of certified service post-acquisition, subject to verification that clients’ prior maintenance used original spare parts and EcoBlue. Failure to use approved components can render certifications null and void.

“We are delighted to announce the acquisition of Ecochlor in a move that consolidates our position as a world-leading provider of BWTS and our continuing growth as a one-stop shop for green ship operations,” said Konstantinos Stampedakis.

“By combining the portfolios and service capabilities of ERMA FIRST GROUP and Ecochlor, the acquisition extends our reach as a future-proof partner equipped to help shipping meet its environmental obligations”, Mr. Stampedakis added. Ecochlor’s ClO2-based technology offers a simple yet highly effective means of treating ballast water while at the same time helping to further reduce fuel consumption and emissions due to the system’s low power requirements.