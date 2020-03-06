ERMA FIRST Adds HYDAC Filters to Range of BWTS Options

By The Maritime Executive 03-03-2020 09:39:00

Obtaining the USCG Type Approval in October 2017, under Lloyd’s Register (LR) as an Independent Laboratory (IL), made ERMA FIRST the first full flow electrolysis BWTS vendor worldwide to have achieved such an important milestone.

In order to provide its customers with more options, ERMA FIRST now offers a third filter alternative, adding HYDAC filters to its range of options.

On the 13th of February 2020, ERMA FIRST obtained a new USCG Type Approval for the series of HYDAC filters with Certificate number 162.060/6/3; presented in the official USCG website; follow Approved BWMS and Status of Applications Section and applied to the whole range of ERMA FIRST Models 75-3000 with the three options of Filters, FILTERSAFE, FILTREX and HYDAC.

The results with the HYDAC filter configuration were successful too and in compliance with the USCG requirements. Tested in three water salinities, ERMA FIRST BWTS FIT offers a reliable, simple and effective solution for all types and sizes of vessels. The smooth testing process proves that the system has been carefully designed, developed and engineered to undergo the most rigorous testing and ensure reliable operation in the most challenging natural water conditions.

Mr. Stampedakis, Managing Director of ERMA FIRST commented, “Filtration is a necessary treatment stage which ensures environmental compliance despite the water quality and reduces significantly the wear and tear of the essential parts of the system. In ERMA FIRST we strive to provide our customers with superior Ballast Water Treatment solutions that will meet their needs in full. We planned this for a while, and we are glad that we will be in a position to further expand our production capacity so as to cover the market’s needs.”

ERMA FIRST BWTS FIT is flexible, modular and project-specific suitable for all special installation requirements in both new builds as well as retrofit projects. ERMA FIRST’s design simplicity and expertise on delivering challenging projects, has been well acknowledged by many ship-owners and operators worldwide, who have already trusted the company with their BWTS installations.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.