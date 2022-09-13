Enhanced Energy-Efficient Solutions for Sustainable Maritime Industry

Hamburg-based Becker Marine Systems is presenting new product developments, its cooperation with strategic partner Nakashima Propeller and the combined product portfolio of energy-saving solutions at SMM 2022, the leading international trade fair for the maritime industry.



For decades, Becker has been known as one of the innovation drivers in the marine industry. The range of groundbreaking product developments covers not only the superior Becker Twist Rudder for propulsion efficiency and the high-lift Becker Flap Rudder for improved manoeuvrability but also features well-proven energy-saving devices like the Becker Twisted Fin and the Becker Mewis Duct®. These products made by Becker Marine Systems have become benchmarks for efficient vessel design.



And the company’s constant striving for technical innovation is also well reflected in its new business activities:

Becker has examined various wind propulsion systems and is researching rigid wing sails. These sails can be folded and are a very promising technology for wind-assisted propulsion of merchant vessels.

Ships with wind-assisted propulsion will have different manoeuvring and course-keeping characteristics. Consequently, Becker developed and launched the retractable anti-drift device Becker Daggerboard (order pending).

Becker has developed a rotary vane steering gear, enabling the company to offer complete packages of rudders with steering gears soon.

“Our well-proven manoeuvring systems and energy-saving devices are being continuously further developed. New products like Becker Steering Gear and Becker Daggerboard widen our expertise into new fields“, says Henning Kuhlmann, Managing Director of Becker Marine Systems. “Challenging EEXI and CII regulations are in the focus of all ship owners. In close cooperation with our partner Nakashima Propeller we will offer optimised manoeuvring and energy-efficiency packages to our customers to meet these regulations.”

In March 2021 Nakashima Propeller partnered with Becker Marine Systems by taking over the majority of shares. Nakashima Propeller is one of the leading manufacturers of fixed pitch propellers and looks back at almost a century of propeller design and production. Their product range also includes controllable pitch propellers and bow thrusters of various designs – and the company is investing in the development of new technologies, such as CFRP Propellers and GFRP Stators.



Becker Marine Systems and Nakashima Propeller are maintaining the highest level of hydrodynamic know-how. Joint research and development projects are on the way to improve the performance of modern ship design to the benefit of both customers and the environment. One of these projects is a digitalised evaluation and monitoring system that is aiming at a centralised motion control of ships. This system also considers data from propulsion and manoeuvring devices, including Becker’s intelligent rudder monitoring and bearing wear measuring system. The company’s path to combine latest technology with good quality and a superior After Sales Service seems to meet the requirements of its customers. Becker’s order books are full – regardless of pandemic restrictions, material cost developments or disrupted global supply chains.



Becker Marine Systems is proud to report numerous new orders for this year, in particular for Performance Packages (Becker Twist Rudder combined with Becker Twisted Fin or Becker Mewis Duct®). These orders include:

High-efficiency Becker Rudders for over 20 units of 174,000 cbm LNG carriers built at Chinese shipyards

Becker Twist Rudders for a large series of 3,055 TEU feeder vessels under construction at JMU in Japan

Performance Packages of Becker Twist Rudders combined with Becker Twisted Fins for a large number of 7,000 TEU, 13,000 TEU, 16,000 TEU and 24,000 TEU container ships at mostly Chinese and Korean shipyards

Retrofit orders for Becker Mewis Duct® and Becker Twisted Fin for more than 50 vessels of various designs, ranging from 56,000 dwt bulk carriers up to 400,000 dwt very large ore carriers

