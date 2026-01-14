Emissions Mission: Scope 3 Savings with UECC’s Sail for Change

[By: UECC]

Toyota Motor Europe (TME) reduced its Scope 3 emissions by more than 22,000 tonnes of CO2e last year through bunkering of low-carbon fuels under United European Car Carriers’ (UECC) Sail for Change fuel-switch programme – and is set to more than double these savings in 2025. The reduction of 22,148 tonnes of CO2e – equivalent to the climate effect of growing 366,215 tree seedlings over 10 years – was achieved with transport of 54,991 vehicles on UECC vessels over the five-month period from August to December 2024.

Independent third-party verifier EnviroSense has validated the emissions saving as compliant with the EU’s RED II sustainability criteria for sourcing of marine fuels – covering agricultural biomass, as well as bio-waste and residue feedstock – to corroborate TME’s carbon footprint for ESG reporting. The certificate of verification was presented recently by UECC’s Chief Operating Officer Per Christian Mørk to TME’s Vice President Supply Chain, Jean Christophe Deville, and Head of Raw Material, Indirect and Logistics Purchasing, Rosemary Lister, at the TME head office in Brussels.

Towards carbon-neutral shipments

Mørk said UECC’s more than 30-year collaboration with TME has “grown into a cornerstone of sustainable logistics”, with UECC now transporting close to 200,000 vehicles for Toyota annually. He disclosed that TME is on course to achieve an even higher emissions reduction of 57,448 tonnes of CO2e this year on UECC shipments of vehicles from Toyota manufacturing plants in Turkey and the Czech Republic to ports in Northern Europe.

“These are not merely numbers; they represent a shared vision and a joint responsibility to create a cleaner, more sustainable future for our industry and our planet,” he stated.

TME was among the first of several major automotive OEMs to sign up for the Sail for Change initiative that focuses on transport of vehicles on UECC’s Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTCs) using both biofuels and liquefied biomethane (or bioLNG). Launched last year, the initiative has seen an exponential expansion in cargo volumes to fuel emissions reductions for participants.

“TME’s commitment has yielded tangible and impressive results. Together, we are setting a benchmark for lower carbon-intensive transportation and proving that collaboration can drive meaningful change,” Mørk added.

Decarbonisation of logistics

TME aims to reduce CO2 emissions from its supply chain through decarbonisation of maritime and other logistics.

“The significant emissions reduction achieved in 2024 represents a big step forward in our efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of our logistics and underpins the value of our partnership with UECC in realising common sustainability goals,” said TME’s Deville.

TME is among 11 leading automotive manufacturers engaged in the Drive Sustainability initiative to boost sustainability efforts across the supply chain by developing common standards and compliance criteria for suppliers that include carbon neutrality.

“We are dependent on business partners with a shared sense of environmental responsibility, and the ability of logistics providers to offer low-carbon solutions is at the core of our Sustainable Purchasing Guidelines. UECC has shown the way by driving forward sustainable short sea RoRo shipping in Europe,” Deville said.

Advancing carbon reduction through strategic partnerships

UECC’s CEO Glenn Edvardsen said the company’s long-standing partnership with TME supports its low-carbon investments in alternative fuel technologies that deliver commercial and environmental rewards – advancing the transition to lower-carbon maritime transport.

And, with additional eco-friendly newbuilds set to be delivered in the coming years. Edvardsen concluded: “We are expanding our fleet and pushing forward new initiatives and technologies – including exploring new fuel options – that help reduce emissions, support the growing demand for more sustainable operations, and progress towards net zero.”