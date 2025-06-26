Elomatic Secures a Major Delivery Contract with Carnival Corporation

[By: Elomatic]

Elomatic, an international consulting and engineering company, has today announced the signing of a major delivery contract with Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the world’s largest cruise company, for the installation of its innovative Elogrid™ tunnel thruster technology on Carnival Corporation’s entire XL-Class fleet, including nine retrofit vessels and two newbuilds. The installation program will begin in Autumn 2025 and continue through to 2028, aligned with scheduled dry dockings.

This contract represents a major milestone in the deployment of Elomatic’s Elogrid technology. For the XL-class cruise vessels, whether installed on newbuilds or retrofits, Elogrid delivers measurable benefits across key performance areas, including reduced fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. It also reduces the impact on vessel maneuverability compared to traditional grids, supporting safe and efficient operations.

Jukka Suvanto, Senior Sales Manager at Elomatic, said: “The deployment of Elogrid technology on these high-capacity cruise vessels represents a significant milestone, not only for Elomatic, but also for the maritime industry's transition to more sustainable operations. We’re proud to support Carnival Corporation’s environmental objectives with a solution that brings measurable energy savings. This achievement reflects Elomatic’s extensive expertise in the marine industry and our ability to combine flow and structural analysis with advanced product modelling to create solutions that improve efficiency.”

Bo-Erik Blomqvist, SVP, Corporate Shipbuilding with Carnival Corporation, commented: “Elomatic and Carnival Corporation share a strong commitment to reducing our environmental footprint, making this collaboration a natural alignment of values. As we continue on our sustainability journey, partnering with companies such as Elomatic further enables us to leverage engineering innovations in our fleet and operations to deliver on our sustainability roadmap.”

This agreement further highlights the importance of forward-thinking partnerships in driving the cruise industry’s transition towards lower emissions, quieter, and more efficient maritime transport.