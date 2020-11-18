Elliott Bay Design Group Welcomes Two Team Members

By The Maritime Executive 11-17-2020 08:08:44

Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG) welcomes two employees to their team of marine professionals. Both hires fill positions of retiring employees.

JOSEPH CARDELLA | PROJECT MANAGER

Joseph joins the team as a Project Manager and is based out of the Covington, Louisiana office. He will lead and manage diverse marine projects along the Gulf Coast, supporting clients with their engineering needs.

Joseph has over 13 years of experience as a naval architect and project engineer within the maritime field. He has design expertise in the offshore maritime industry, developing various mobile offshore drilling units and more recently floating wind turbine concepts for the emerging renewable energy market. Joseph has a Bachelor of Science in naval architecture and marine engineering from the University of New Orleans.

JACOB LADUKE | IT MANAGER

Jacob joins the team as the IT Manager and is based out of the Seattle, Washington office. He will manage the information technology of the company, while developing strategic objectives, adapting evolving software and hardware, and supporting day to day business and application functions. Jacob has worked in the IT field for 16 years, most recently with FEMA, and brings a wealth of knowledge in computer systems and network administration.

"As we look to the future of the company, it is imperative to build a team that is passionate, innovative and forward-thinking," shares Brian King, President of EBDG. "Both Joseph and Jacob are welcome additions to the team, we look forward to learning from them and growing from their experiences."

