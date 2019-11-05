Elite Exhibitions Launches Connected Cruise Ship Expo America

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-05 18:17:48

Connected Cruise Ship Expo (CCS) is the world’s first exhibition and conference to focus exclusively on the latest innovations within the cruise technology, communications, and connectivity sectors. This brand new, highly focused two-day exhibition and conference will provide a much-needed platform for the most innovative suppliers to network with qualified buyers from cruise line companies on a global scale.

Taking place in Miami, the heart of the cruise industry, the inaugural event will launch at the Miami Beach Convention Center on October 13–14, 2020. With a focus on emerging and established technologies, including satellite & antennas, VSAT, telecoms, and other technology which will positively impact guest experience, passenger and crew communication and internal operations like ship performance, CCS is an opportunity to meet with leading suppliers and learn more about the newest industry concepts, all under one roof.

The idea to launch CCS came shortly after Elite Exhibitions’ successful launch of Cruise Ship Interiors Expo America in Miami (June 2019). The words “guest experience” were used frequently by the attendees and exhibitors. It was apparent that the digital aspect of guest experience was a top priority for the cruise lines wanting to attract a younger audience – a demographic keen to remain online throughout their vacation. This new level of connectivity also allows for better crew communication, fleet performance, and increased opportunity for revenue generation.

Toby Walters, CEO at Elite Exhibitions explains the vision for the show further. “Elite Exhibitions have made it our mission to innovate in all industries that we operate in. Cruise Ship Interiors Expo was a resounding success, where for the first time in history we brought together all of the key decision makers. We plan to do exactly that for the technology and communications community. We cannot wait to build this brand-new platform for the industry which will be a refreshing opportunity for all stakeholders.”

The show launches with the full support and backing of an incredible Advisory Board, including Reza Rasoulian, executive consultant for connectivity at Carnival Corporation, Jan Erik Norli, CMO, Telenor Maritime, Jason Grant, VP fleet information technology, Holland America Group, John Polimenakos, VP of IT, Crystal Cruises and Vincenzo Galati, director of performance engineering, Carnival Corporation. Speedcast’s senior vice president, Brent Horwitz, also sits on the board, and had this to say about the show: “Connected Cruise Ship Expo is the first targeted event in the cruise industry, focused on connectivity and emerging technologies that are driving innovation. It is attracting all of the key players from the cruise sector”.

