Eidesvik Offshore Signs with Yxney Maritime for Maress Energy Software

By The Maritime Executive 06-16-2020 03:27:14

The Norwegian ship-owner Eidesvik has built a name as an industry innovator in energy efficient operations. Smart use of data has been a long-term theme in Eidesvik, and a key to finding the best ways to reduce emissions. As the next step on this path, Eidesvik has signed with Yxney Maritime to start using the Maress cloud-based system for data-driven decarbonization of vessel operations. The initial agreement is for six of the fleet´s advanced offshore vessels.

"We are excited to add Eidesvik to the list of ship-owners using Maress. They´re known for constantly pushing the boundaries for more carbon efficient operations, and there is very good alignment between our two companies," says Yxney Chief Commercial Officer Sindre Bornstein.

The Eidesvik fleet has actively been used to test technologies such as LNG, batteries, as well as the recent announcement to install an ammonia-driven fuel cell system on one of the vessels. Maress provides detailed insight into the fuel consumption and emissions from the fleet of offshore vessels. "For us, innovation is mainly about the environment", has been a recurring quote from Eidesvik Chief Operating Officer Mr Jan Lodden. "With Maress we will strengthen our insight and ability to communicate with our stakeholders around our footprint and the energy saving initiatives we´re doing. Having the right digital solutions is a new way to stay ahead of the competition in a challenging market. Maress will help us do exactly that", says Lodden.

Yxney and Eidesvik each bring a different approach and skill-set to the table, but a very similar mindset and a clear ambition to be frontrunners in the transition to a sustainable maritime industry. The two companies are intent on jointly leveraging the combination of industry experience and data analytics to find new ways to keep reducing emissions from operations. Lodden adds, "We never lean back. We are thinking about the environment every time, every day".

