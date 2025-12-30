Ege Port Kusadasi Closes 2025 Cruise Season as Turkey's Leading Cruise Port

[By: Ege Port Kusadasi]

Ege Port Kusadasi, operated by Global Ports Holding, the world’s largest cruise port operator, has closed the 2025 cruise season with record-breaking figures in both cruise calls and passenger traffic, reinforcing its leadership position in Türkiye.

As of 29 December 2025, Ege Port Kusadasi has hosted a total of 617 cruise calls, welcoming 995.303 cruise passengers, the highest figures recorded in the port’s history. During the same period, the port also has handled 1,016 ferry calls and 187,077 ferry passengers. With these results, Ege Port Kusadasi achieved its highest-ever combined number of ship calls and passenger movements. The new cruise season is set to begin with the arrival of the first vessel on 1 January 2026.

As the first busiest cruise port in Türkiye and fourth busiest cruise port in the Eastern Mediterranean in terms of cruise ship calls and passenger volumes, Ege Port Kusadasi continues to attract strong demand throughout the year from cruise lines operating across different market segments. In the 2025 season, nine cruise ships included Kusadasi in their itineraries for the first time: Resilient Lady, Costa Fortuna, Elysium, National Geographic Orion, Spirit of Adventure, Viking Vela, Viking Vesta, Aroya and Norwegian Pearl. The port’s strategic location provides direct access to major cultural and historical attractions in the region, particularly the ancient city of Ephesus, further strengthening its appeal as a key destination.

Aziz Güngör, Eastern Mediterranean Regional Director of Global Ports Holding and General Manager of Ege Port Kusadasi, stated that the results reflect a long-term vision supported by strong operational discipline and close cooperation with stakeholders. “As Türkiye’s most preferred cruise port, Ege Port Kusadasi continues to invest in infrastructure capable of managing growing ship and passenger volumes efficiently and safely, while further positioning Kusadasi as a must-call destination for cruise lines operating in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

In parallel with its growing operational scale, Ege Port Kusadasi is also advancing its sustainability agenda through investments in renewable energy. A solar power plant installed on the roof of the passenger terminal became operational in June 2025, with an annual electricity generation target of approximately 312,552 kWh. Through this investment, the entire energy demand of the passenger terminal and operational areas is met from renewable sources. The project includes the installation of 426 solar panels and five inverters and represents an important step in the port’s transition toward cleaner energy use.

Alongside its strong operational performance throughout the 2025 season, Ege Port Kusadasi is also known for its rich destination experiences. A diverse portfolio of shore excursions and alternative activities, including extended visits and evening dinner experiences at the ancient city of Ephesus as well as cultural, gastronomic and coastal experiences across the region, the destination enables cruise guests to tailor their time ashore according to different interests and travel styles.