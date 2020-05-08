EdgeTech Promotes Gene Andella to Customer Service Manager

05-07-2020 06:17:43

EdgeTech, the leader in high resolution sonar imaging systems and underwater technology, recently promoted Gene Andella to the role of Customer Service Manager. Gene has worked with EdgeTech for over seven years. He started on the factory floor building EdgeTech products and then moved into a Customer Support role six years ago. Gene has valuable hands-on experience working with various customer configurations from towed side scan sonars and sub-bottom profilers to AUV and ROV-based sonar systems offered by EdgeTech. During his time as a Customer Support Engineer, he has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to EdgeTech’s Customer Service Mission Statement: to consistently provide exceptional, industry-leading service and support to ensure that customer satisfaction is at the highest level possible.

With over 50 years in the underwater technology industry EdgeTech continues to pride itself on delivering high quality equipment and responsive, around-the-clock customer support. The promotion of Gene Andella further strengthens EdgeTech’s continual drive to be the best customer service focused organization and deliver outstanding underwater technology products worldwide.

