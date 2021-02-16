Ecoflow Propulsor for Hydrogen Viking

Hydrogen Viking By The Maritime Executive 02-16-2021 09:41:07

Servogear proudly confirms delivery of the propeller system, Ecoflow Propulsor to groundbreaking vessel.

In January, it was official that Green Yacht AS has chosen Servogear as supplier of a propulsion system for the vessel Hydrogen Viking. The boat, which is a rebuilt Sunseeker Predator 95, will be one of the world's first and fastest ships powered by hydrogen. Hydrogen Viking will be equipped with a hydrogen cell that will deliver energy to a battery bank on board which in turn will supply gears and propellers with sufficient power to move the ship over 30 knots!

"We are very proud, and it is very rewarding and educational for Servogear to take part in this innovative project. Servogear aims to sit in the driver's seat when it comes to delivering future-oriented propulsion technology and this order should be the foremost proof of just that ", says Torleif Stokke, MD in Servogear in a comment.

Hydrogen Viking will be one of the first vessels in the world to be powered by hydrogen alone and in the lead when it comes to top speed. The vessel is a pilot project for the owner, Green Yacht and the system is intended for further commercialization for both newbuilds and conversions. Hydrogen in combination with battery is already included on many drawing boards and in many plans, but Hydrogen Viking will be one of the first to be realized.

Now that we have decided on a supplier of propulsion system, we have closed a large and important milestone for the project. We chose Servogear, simply because of their history and expertise in propulsion systems. A competence we have already made good use of in the detailed design of Hydrogen Viking. We are now on schedule with the project and are really looking forward to the test drive and launch!” says Christian Erichsen, project manager for Hydrogen Viking in Green Yacht AS.

Green Yacht is a Bergen-based company that amongst others have Greenstat, Prototech and Corvus, as their owners.

"It is very positive that we can use a local supplier of a propulsion system when developing green energy solutions for the maritime sector." says Vegard Frihammer, MD in Greenstat and COB in Green Yacht.

Delivery of the propulsion solution is set for the summer of this year and everything is in place for the first highspeed hydrogen vessel in the world to sail under the Norwegian flag. Now, that is something to be proud of!



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.