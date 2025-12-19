EcoCO2-Equipped Vessel Successfully Completes Gas Trial

[By Babcock International Group]



Babcock’s LGE business, a global leader in liquefied gas solutions, has announced a significant new milestone in its pioneering ecoCO2® cargo handling system project.

The first of four 22,000m³ liquefied CO? (LCO2) carriers, developed under a world-first contract with Capital Gas Ship Management, has now completed its maiden gas trial – a critical phase in the vessel’s commissioning process.

The trial marked the first operational test of the ecoCO2® system onboard a commercial vessel, validating its performance in handling and reliquefying low-pressure CO? cargo. The ecoCO2® system, which received Approval in Principle from Lloyd’s Register during Gastech 2023, is designed to support the full Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) value chain and is capable of transporting refrigerated liquid CO?, LPG and ammonia.

Managing Director of Babcock’s LGE business, Neale Campbell, said: “The successful completion of this gas trial represents a major step forward in demonstrating the operational readiness and flexibility of our ecoCO2® technology. This milestone is the result of our team and partners’ hard work as we move closer to full deployment of this innovative system, which supports global decarbonisation efforts.”

The vessel, the largest LCO2 carrier in the market, is scheduled for delivery in January 2026. The successful completion of the gas trial will pave the way for commercial operations and further adoption of ecoCO2® technology across the industry.

