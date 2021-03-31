Ecochlor Ranks 22nd in Inc. 5000 NYC Metro Regionals in USA

Inc. magazine released the winners of its second annual “Inc. 5000 Regionals: New York City Metro” award ceremony in the United States. Ecochlor was ranked 22nd in the list of fastest-growing New York City area-based private companies.



Ecochlor CEO Steve Candito said, “This award represents a look at the most successful independent small businesses in the NYC area. Our strong market standing and continued growth in the maritime industry highlight Ecochlor’s dedicated commitment to providing a reliable, cost-effective ballast water management system to our clients along with ‘best in class’ service and support.”



Inc. magazine points out that between 2017 and 2019, the 250 private companies on the NYC Metro list had an average growth rate of 214 percent.

“This list proves the power of companies in the New York City area no matter the industry,” said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay.”

Additionally, Ecochlor has been honored to be included for the second time, both in the 2021 “Inc. 5000” annual list and having previously been included in the 2019 list, representing the highest private company growth rates for the entirety of the United States.

