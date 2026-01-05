China’s Hengli Claims Industry First Floating Four VLCCs Simultaneously



The rapid rise of China’s Hengli Heavy Industry into one of the leading global shipbuilders took a new step with an event on January 4, which the company claims as an industry first. The shipyard launched four 306,000 dwt very large crude carriers (VLCC) simultaneously.

Founded in 2022, Hengli Heavy Industry has emerged rapidly on the scene as the successor to the former STX Dalian Shipbuilding. Hengli Group, which in turn is a subsidiary of Guangdong Songfa, has quickly built its orderbook with the world’s leading shipping companies.

The company highlights the complexity of building four giant ships at once in the same dry dock, while the yard is producing a broad range of ships. Dry Dock No. 1 was used and measures 741 meters by 135 meters (2,430 x 443 feet), giving it the capability of building the four massive vessels simultaneously. They highlight the use of strict schedules and synchronized processes to keep the four ships progressing at the same pace.

The launch was an equally challenging feat. The flood valves for the massive dock were opened on January 3. The yard reports that it opened the dock was ready on January 4, and they removed the large gate to float out the vessels. First out was Front Resolute, a new tanker registered in the Marshall Islands. The yard highlights that the floating out process was expedited safely with a new cable system with trolleys.

The vessels were also moved to fitting out basins to be completed. No details were announced on the planned deliveries.

The float out comes as the yard continues to build its orderbook as the world’s largest consolidated shipbuilding base. The yard more than doubled its backlog in 2025 with reports a total of 115 vessel orders in 2025, valued at more than $14 billion. The yard concluded 2025 with seven ship orders, including two additional VLCCs, four Capesize bulkers, and a Suezmax tanker.

The yard is reported to have over 200 ships on backlog. It is scheduling deliveries to 2029. Its growth helped China to reach nearly 54 percent of global orders in the first quarter of 2025 and then to grow rapidly to 67 percent in Q2 and 65 percent in Q3.

