Japan’s First Floating Wind Farm Starts Commercial Ops Using Hybrid Design



Japan’s Goto Floating Wind Farm started commercial operations on January 5, making a key step in the country’s effort to expand renewable energy. In addition to being the first in Japan and one of only a few in the world using floating technology, it also used a new hybrid design, which may play a key role in unlocking more floating wind farms.

Goto, located near Nagasaki, Japan, has been under construction since 2022 and marks nearly a decade of planning and development. The offshore geography of Japan is such that only a few near-shore areas permit the development of the traditional fixed-bottom wind turbines. Commercializing floating technology is critical to meeting Japan’s goal of 10 GW of offshore projects by 2030. Floating wind turbines are targeted to provide at least 15 GW as part of the government’s plan targeting a pipeline of 45 GW from offshore wind by 2040.

The wind farm employs a hybrid spar-type floater featuring a steel upper section and a concrete lower section. This structure was designed and built by TODA Corporation, and according to the companies, it represents the world’s first commercial application of hybrid spar-type floater technology.

While it is a relatively small project, eight Hitachi 2.1MW turbines, it is still seen as a critical step for the Japanese industry. It is located approximately 7 km offshore (approximately 4 miles) from Sakiyama Fishing Port on Fukue Island in Goto City. The water depth at the location is about 130-140 meters (142 to 153 feet).

The project was developed by a consortium led by Toda Corporation. It also includes Eneos Corporation, Osaka Gas, Inpex Corporation, Kansai Electric Power, and Chubu Electric Power. In keeping with Japan’s principle of local energy production for local consumers, the electric power generated will be supplied to local providers.

Japan’s offshore wind industry has been struggling to develop in part due to the high costs and challenging geography. Goto is also the first project under the auspices of programs from Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry and Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, designed to support the industry.