Eastern Shipbuilding Group Wins National Award for Excellence in Safety

[By: Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc.]

Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. announces it has been awarded a 2024 AEU Safety Award for the company’s strong commitment to safety in the workplace.

The American Equity Underwriters, Inc., the leading provider of workers’ compensation for waterfront employers, presents the AEU Safety Awards each year to its best performing members nationwide.

“At Eastern Shipbuilding Group, safety is more than a priority — it’s a core value. We take great pride in upholding the highest standards to protect our employees and every individual who steps onto our yards,” said Joey D’Isernia, CEO of Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. “Receiving this national recognition is a testament to the commitment and vigilance of our entire team.”

Eligibility for the awards is based on the frequency and severity of workers’ compensation incidents for the prior calendar year, as well as safety-related metrics determined by AEU’s loss control team.

“This year’s winners truly are the safest in the industry,” said Jimmy Burgin, senior vice president and director of loss control at AEU. “The commitment of their management teams, supervisors, safety staff, and employees all combine to create safety programs that are worthy of this recognition.”