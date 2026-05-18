Eastern Shipbuilding Group Receives SCA Annual Improvement in Safety Award

[By: Eastern Shipbuilding Group]

The Shipbuilders Council of America (SCA), the national trade association representing the U.S. shipbuilding and repair industry, today announced that Eastern Shipbuilding Group has received SCA’s 2026 “Improvement in Safety” Award for the 2025 calendar year. The annual awards recognize shipyards for their dedication to safety, operational excellence, and accident prevention.

Through proactive safety practices and a sustained commitment to employee health and well-being, Eastern Shipbuilding Group is one of 21 U.S. shipyards and repair facilities recognized for continued progress in workplace safety across the country. The “Improvement in Safety” recognition honors shipyards that achieved a 10% or greater reduction in TRIR compared to the previous year.

“Year over year, improvement in safety performance reflects a deeper cultural strength within our industry. What we are seeing from shipyards like Eastern Shipbuilding Group is not just compliance, but continuous refinement in how they protect and support their workforce,” said Matthew Paxton, President of SCA. “The Shipbuilders Council of America congratulates Eastern Shipbuilding Group and its dedicated team, who exemplify the industry’s strong commitment to safety. Their efforts demonstrate how a proactive approach to safety can strengthen operations and better protect the workforce.”

“Safety is a core value at ESG and a daily responsibility shared by every member of our team,” said Joey D’Isernia, CEO of Eastern Shipbuilding Group. “Last year, we achieved the best DART rating in company history, surpassing an already stellar performance from previous years. Receiving the Shipbuilders Council of America’s award is further affirmation of our commitment to maintaining a safe workplace and a meaningful recognition of our employees’ collective efforts.”

The shipbuilding industry continues to see a decline in recordable injuries every year, reflecting a consistent downward trend over the past decade. This continued focus on safety has enabled U.S. shipyards to adapt to evolving challenges while maintaining uninterrupted operations.

SCA member companies are eligible for a Safety Award by submitting the SCA Injury & Illness Survey for all four quarters, reporting zero fatalities within the year, and meeting one of the following criteria: maintaining a total recordable incident rate (TRIR) below the SCA average, or achieving a year-over-year TRIR reduction of 10 percent or more.