Eastern Shipbuilding Group Delivers Tug to McAllister Towing

By MarEx 2019-06-07 20:34:31

Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. is pleased to announce the delivery of the Escort/Rescue Z-Drive Tug AVA M. McALLISTER for McAllister Towing, Inc. on May 31, 2019. This Escort/Rescue Z-Drive Tug design is provided by Jensen Maritime Consultants and is issued a USCG Sub-M Certificate of Inspection (COI). The vessel arrived at Eastern in 2018.

The AVA M. McALLISTER (ESG Hull #222) is from the same 100’ Z-drive tug design provided by Jensen Maritime Consultants of Seattle, WA as the ROSEMARY McALLISTER (ESG Hull #224) and the upcoming CAPT. JIM McALLISTER (ESG Hull #223), tugs constructed at Eastern. The ROSEMARY McALLISTER was recently honored as one of the Significant Boats of 2018 by WorkBoat Magazine, at the 2018 International Workboat Show in New Orleans. The lead vessel of this four (4) vessel series is the CAPT. BRIAN MCALLISTER delivered in the summer of 2017 built by Horizon Shipbuilding, Inc.

The AVA M. McALLISTER Escort/Rescue Z-Drive Tug features the following characteristics:

ESG Hull #222: 3rd Vessel in the Series of 4

Dimensions (Overall): 100’ x 40’ x 16’-4”

Total Horsepower: 6,772 HP

Main Engines: (2) ABS Caterpillar 3516E 3,386 HP @ 1800 RPM, Tier 4 EPA Certified Marine Diesel Engines

Main Propulsion: (2) ABS Schottel SRP-510 Z-Drives Fixed Pitch

Reduction Gears: (2) ABS Lufkin MV1600S, with 2:1 Reduction

Main Generators: (3) ABS Caterpillar C7.1 Turbocharged, each rated at 118kW @ 1,800 RPM

Firefighting: (1) ABS Caterpillar C9.3 Tier 3 EPA Certified Marine Auxiliary Diesel Engine rated at 375HP @ 1800

Fire Pump & Monitors: (1) FFS Model SEP150x200HD, 3,000 GPM, (2) FFS Model 300M Monitors, 1,500 GPM each, (1) IM/API-100 AFFF Foam Proportioner @ 3 & 6%

Hawser Winch: (1) ABS Markey Machinery Series DEPCF-52-75 Single Drum Hawser Winch, Bow mounted

Towing Winch: (1) ABS Markey Machinery Series DEPC-42-40 Single Drum Tow Winch, Stern mounted

Regulatory: ABS ? A1 Towing, Escort, ?AMS, Ice Class “D0”, but without ABS notation, EPA Tier 4

Flag: United States of America

McAllister Towing is one of the oldest and largest family-owned marine towing and transportation companies in the United States. Founded by Captain James McAllister in 1864 with a single sail lighter, the company has served the maritime community continuously, earning a reputation for unsurpassed excellence.

Today, the company operates a balanced and extensive fleet of tugs, barges, and ferries in the major ports on the U.S. East Coast and in Puerto Rico. Captain Brian A. McAllister is the Chairman and a great-grandson of the founder, representing the fourth generation of McAllisters at the helm. Five McAllisters of the fifth generation are also employed by the company.

Jensen Maritime is a full-service naval architecture and marine engineering firm. They can handle any vessel design and construction consulting requirements, ranging from new concept to shipyard liaison, and have organized our business in a way that facilitates the best-possible communication and understanding for all parties involved. Services include:

• Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering

• Production Engineering

• Vessel Modifications & Upgrades

Eastern Shipbuilding Group is a family held Shipbuilding Company located in Panama City, Florida since 1976 and has been a long-time employer in Bay County for over 40 years. Since 2008, Eastern has spent more than $75 million dollars upgrading and expanding its facilities and shipbuilding capabilities to continue expanding and meeting the needs of its Commercial and Government Customers.

Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. has three new construction and repair facilities engaged in new construction and repair of all types of steel and aluminum vessels including harbor/escort tugs, offshore tugs, dredges, offshore/platform supply vessels, ATB’s, multi-purpose construction vessels, research vessels, firefighting vessels, barges, dredges, ferries, passenger vessels, fishing vessels and inland towboats. Eastern maintains its role as one of the most diversified and innovative construction shipyards in the United States.

Eastern Shipbuilding Group continues to remain a custom shipbuilder, delivering 12 vessels of various sizes and designs over the past 24 months.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.