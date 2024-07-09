Eastern Shipbuilding Group Awarded Contract to Construct 4 Escort Tugs

[By: Eastern Shipbuilding Group]

Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) is proud to announce that it has been awarded a contract to construct four new escort tugs for Saltchuk Marine. The vessels will be built at ESG’s Allanton and Port St. Joe facilities, with delivery expected in 2026.

“We are pleased to partner with Saltchuk Marine on this significant fleet renewal project. Our team is dedicated to delivering high-quality, reliable vessels with industry leading low lifecycle costs that meet stringent environmental standards and support our customer’s missions for many, many years,” said Joey D’Isernia, Chairman and CEO of ESG. “This contract award is more solid evidence that ESG is able to successfully design and build both government and commercial vessels while remaining highly competent and competitive in both arenas.”

“As the West Coast’s premier tug operator for more than a century, it’s critical that we continue to innovate and provide ship assist services in a manner that prioritizes safety and minimizes environmental impact,” said Jason Childs, Saltchuk Marine’s president and CEO. “The combination of Robert Allan team’s naval architecture and engineering experience and ESG’s proven history of building best-in-class vessels will ensure that we continue to provide our customers with the most reliable service on the West Coast, Hawaii and Alaska.”

As a premier builder of commercial vessels in the United States, Eastern Shipbuilding Group is renowned for delivering high-quality tugs on budget and on schedule that have the resilience to support operations for decades. Over the past 20 years, ESG has successfully delivered 35 ship assist tugs to satisfied customers. This contract marks the beginning of Saltchuk Marine’s long-term fleet renewal project, with the new tugs set to support West Coast port operations and comply with EPA Tier 4 and California Air Resources Board (CARB) environmental requirements.

VESSEL SPECS:

Customer – Saltchuk

Delivery – 2026

Type – Ship Assist/Escort Tug

Length, overall - 84'-0" (excluding fenders)

Breadth, moulded - 42'-0"

Depth, moulded - 14'-0"

Draft, navigation - 18'-7"

Accommodation for - 8 persons

Speed, ahead - 12 knots

Bollard Pull, minimum - 95 Short Tons (86.2 MT)

Main Engines - Caterpillar 3516E, EPA Tier 4, 3500 hp (2610 kW) @ 1,800 rpm

Thrusters – Schottel RudderPropeller SRP 510

Hawser Winch - Markey Machine DEPGF-52, 75HP, Single Drum Class II Winch