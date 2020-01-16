Eastern Shipbuilding Delivers New Tug for E.N. Bisso & Sons

Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. is pleased to announce the delivery of the first of two 80’ 5,100 HP Z-Drive Tugs, the M/V C.D. WHITE for Bisso Offshore, LLC, a division of E.N. Bisso & Son, Inc on January 8, 2020. The vessel has completed its bollard pull testing witnessed by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and received its USCG Sub-M Certificate of Inspection (COI). The M/V C.D. WHITE is a RAL RApport 2400 Z-Drive Ship-handling Tug design provided by Robert Allan Ltd located in Vancouver, Canada. The sister vessel, the

M/V A. THOMAS HIGGINS is currently under construction at Eastern’s Allanton Facility. E.N. Bisso is one of Eastern’s long term valued customers and has taken delivery of four previous modern Z-drive Ship Assist Tugs from Eastern starting in 2007 (M/Vs JOSEPHINE ANNE, BEVERLY B, ELIZABETH B and the ARCHIE T. HIGGINS). These two new Robert Allan RApport 2400 design tugs have been customized by the designer, the builder, and owner to provide specific operational features including a high bollard pull forward and aft, enhanced maneuverability and escort performance, better fuel economy, crew comfort, safety under the new USCG Sub-M requirements and reduced emissions meeting the new EPA Tier 4 emissions regulations.

The tug is named after Cornelius Dee “Jack” White, Jr. Jack White was an owner of E.N. Bisso and was married to the Company’s then President, Beverly Bisso White. Mr. White was instrumental in the management and growth of the Company in its early days. It is the second boat to be named for Jack White in recognition of his place in the Company’s history.

