Eastern Shipbuilding Delivers A. THOMAS HIGGINS to E.N. Bisso & Son

By The Maritime Executive 08-16-2020 09:46:55

Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. is pleased to announce on June 11, 2020 the delivery of the second of two 80’ 5,100 HP Z-Drive Tugs, the M/V A. THOMAS HIGGINS for Bisso Offshore, LLC, a division of E.N. Bisso & Son, Inc. of New Orleans LA. The following day the vessel completed its bollard pull testing witnessed by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and received its USCG Sub-M Certificate of Inspection (COI). The M/V A. THOMAS HIGGINS is a RAL RApport 2400 Z-Drive Ship-handling Tug design provided by Robert Allan Ltd located in Vancouver, Canada. The sister vessel, the M/V C.D. WHITE was delivered in January of this year and is currently working in New Orleans.

E.N. Bisso is one of Eastern’s long term valued customers and has taken delivery of five previous modern Z-drive Ship Assist Tugs from Eastern starting in 2007 (M/Vs JOSEPHINE ANNE, BEVERLY B, ELIZABETH B, ARCHIE T. HIGGINS, and the C.D. WHITE). These two new Robert Allan RApport 2400 design tugs have been customized by the designer, the builder, and owner to provide specific operational features including a high bollard pull forward and aft, enhanced maneuverability and escort performance, better fuel economy, crew comfort, safety under the new USCG Sub-M requirements and reduced emissions meeting the new EPA Tier 4 emissions regulations.

At the vessel launch in January of this year, Liz Higgins with a mighty swing broke the christening bottle on the first try to begin the launching of the vessel. The vessel is named after her husband A. THOMAS “Tommy” HIGGINS.

The RApport 2400 Ship Handling Tugs features the following characteristics:

Dimensions (Molded): 80’-0 x 38’-0 x 13’-2”

ESG Designation: Hull 226

Fuel Oil: 28,000 USG

DEF/Urea: (2) x 850 USG

Potable Water: 8,750 USG

Total Horsepower: (2) x 2,550 HP @ 1,800 RPM

Bollard Pulls: Stern Pull: 66.10 Short Tons, Bow Pull: 64.20 Short Tons

Main Engines: (2) LA CAT, Caterpillar 3512E Tier 4 EPA/IMO III marine propulsion diesel engines

Main Propulsion: (2) Kongsberg/Rolls Royce US205 P20 Z-Drives

Main Generators: (2) Kennedy Engines Co. John Deere 4045AFM85 Tier 3 EPA certified Marine Auxiliary Diesel Generator Set, each rated at 99kW @ 1,800 RPM

Firefighting: (1) Counterfire ES-125-400, 1,500 gpm at 100 psi, diesel engine driven and 4” Stang remote controlled fire monitor

Forward Hawser Winch: (1) Markey Machinery, Inc. Model DEPCF-42 HS, Single Drum 40HP, Render/Recovery, Line Tension Display, Electric Escort Hawser Winch

Aft Capstan: (1) Markey Machinery, Inc. CEPB-40 5HP Tow Bitt Capstan

Tow Hook: (1) Washington Chain & Supply 90 Ton SWL tow hook, electric-air remote control, manual or remote release.

