EagleRail Container Logistics Signs Agreement with Indian Port

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-25 18:00:30

EagleRail Container Logistics, a global container logistics company introduces disruptive container logistics technology to help ports and intermodal facilities in the U.S. and around the world solve horrible truck congestion, diesel pollution, and inefficiencies crippling $4 trillion in global trade. EagleRail has a Memorandum of Understanding with the Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) in Gujarat, India, to begin the process of transforming and improving commerce at their overcrowded, gridlocked port. The company is also in advanced negotiations with port operators in 14 other countries, including Brazil, South Africa, Bangladesh and in the Middle East.

EagleRail has developed the first automated, patented and environmentally-conscious system to increase port throughput and capacity. Its technology and infrastructure solution replaces the reliance on dirty short-haul diesel trucks with a 100% electric, suspended overhead container movement system that quickly lifts containers from ships and shuttles them out of the facility at record speeds to local yards or intermodal transportation hubs, eliminating gridlock, diesel pollution and hundreds of millions in lost efficiencies.

“The gridlock of commerce at global ports can no longer be ignored, and that’s why authorities from 15 countries are in discussions to lay the groundwork to bring our solution to their nations,” said Mike Wychocki, EagleRail Container Logistics CEO. “Our system will transform port and intermodal infrastructure around the world.”

Please watch this video and learn about the technology and infrastructure solution developed in partnership with ZPMC, the world's leader in container crane manufacturing and cargo handling equipment, and endorsed by port officials around the world.



