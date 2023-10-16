Dualog Introduces ShareView to Improve & Simplify Overview of Data Transfer

Kristian Olsen, Product Manager at Dualog

Dualog, a leading maritime software provider, introduces a major enhancement to the Dualog® Drive data transfer service. This latest innovation ShareView™, provides a simplified overview of data transfers between ship and shore to the actual stakeholders like HR, Purchasing or even Captains.

With ShareView™ Dualog adds further value to its large investment in the data exchange service Dualog® Drive – a purpose-built service for shipping and developed in close collaboration with the company’s customers.

With more bandwidth available, the data flow between ship and shore has increased substantially, and the need for a better overview is required.

ShareView™ offers a dedicated link on a “need to know basis” that shows how specific tasks are progressing in real-time. This simplifies work, lessens the need for IT help, and brings more clarity to the process.

ShareView™ makes it easier to monitor data transfers and encourage teamwork between ship and office teams. By giving access to updates on transmission status, it improves decision-making and communication.

Kristian Olsen, Product Manager at Dualog, says: “With ShareView™ customers monitor their data just like a parcel tracking function.”

"Our goal has always been to simplify ship-shore data transfers. ShareView™ is a big step in that direction. It offers both onboard and onshore users better control of their tasks and reduces the pressure on IT staff," summarises Kristian Olsen.

With the new ShareView™ service, Dualog® Drive is strengthening its position as a purpose-built innovative solution for ship/shore data management. The ShareView™ feature reaffirms Dualog's commitment to bring ship and shore closer and help our customers to run their digital operations more efficiently, securely, and competitively.

For more information about Dualog® Drive and its ShareView™ feature, please visit https://dualog.com/drive.

