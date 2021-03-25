DPO CPD App Launched By Nautical Institute and IMCA

By The Maritime Executive 03-24-2021 10:59:29

The Nautical Institute (NI) and the International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) have worked together to develop a Dynamic Positioning Operators (“DPO”) continuing professional development (“CPD”) app which is launched today (date). Feedback from industry is that CPD is an effective means to combat knowledge and skill fade, and this scheme will be a welcome addition to the market and the DPO community alike.



The scheme is designed to help DPOs maintain their technical knowledge of the latest industry practices. The app will expand professional awareness of the latest IMCA/industry guidance; DP safety bulletins; DP exercises and training drills; and assist in improving safety and operational efficiency offshore as well as technical knowledge.



The CPD app draws on the long-term commitment to DP and DPOs by both the NI and IMCA. For more than 25 years, IMCA has operated the industry’s DP event reporting scheme by collecting, analysing, and reporting DP data. These reports are published as ‘lessons learned’ for the benefit of the whole industry. Through the work of IMCA’s DP committee a large volume of leading industry guidance has been published and will form a mainstay of the CPD scheme. In addition, the scheme benefits from the considerable efforts by the NI in the creation and regular updating of the DPO Handbook which was first published in 2008.



Captain John Lloyd, Chief Executive Officer, The Nautical Institute stated:



“We are delighted to be working with IMCA on the introduction of the DPO CPD app. Designed for use on mobile devices, and using specialist mobile device learning management software, the app is available across a wide range of operating systems. Importantly, it provides offline capability ensuring the content remains available without internet connection – an important factor for seagoing personnel.”



Allen Leatt, IMCA’s CEO explained:



“Working with The Nautical Institute on this programme is an extension of our relationship to improve safety and efficiency offshore. Our DP event reporting scheme reveals that human factors often influence undesirable DP station keeping events. We are optimistic that the CPD programme will bring a helpful improvement in the safety and risk management of DP operations in our industry.



“We have seen very encouraging results in the diving industry thanks to our Diving Supervisor CPD app introduced last year and expect equally successful results with this scheme.”



Course content

The content is based on various modules of learning. Each module of learning contains courses based on six different categories:

DP Regulation & Guidance

DP Functional Requirements

DP Knowledge Enhancement

DP Operations

DP Redundancy Concepts

DP Testing & Trials

Each category has several different units or course subjects, for example, ‘DP Operations’ contains subjects such as:

The environment

DP operations manuals

DP logs and checklists

Operational planning and decision support tools

SIMOPS (Simultaneous Operations)

Different mission types

Mission specific considerations

Similarly, each course subject may contain a number of lessons. For example, ‘Operational Planning and Decision Support Tools’ will offer lessons on, ASOG, CAM, TAM, IMO guidance, etc. There are, therefore, many valuable individual lessons in each module (e.g. Module 1 comprises 32 individual lessons).



A new module of learning is planned for release at six-monthly intervals. Currently Module 1 is complete and online, with the content for many more modules already drafted. Instruction is supplemented by direct access, via the app, to key IMCA guidance documentation related to the particular topic being studied. The relevant IMCA guidance is also included in a briefcase within the appropriate module in the app.

