DP World Wins Top Honor in 3 Categories at 14th ELSC Leadership Awards

DP World, a leading global provider of smart end-to-end supply chain logistics, won three prestigious awards of “Supply Chain Company of the Year”, “Best Digital Solution in Supply Chain”, and “Best Ports & Terminals Operator” at the 14 th edition of the Express Logistics & Supply Chain (ELSC) Leadership Awards.



The ELSC Awards celebrated the best companies in the logistics space from amongst more than 300 participants, across various award categories at a conclave attended by over 950 senior-level logistics and supply chain professionals from across different industry verticals.

Commenting of the occasion, Rizwan Soomar, CEO & MD, DP World Subcontinent, said, “We are very privileged and honoured to receive three very prestigious awards; they are a milestone that acknowledges our efforts to assist our clients win in their marketplaces. We continue to work towards creating more effective, reliable, and transparent supply chains leveraging our logistics assets and product offerings, enabled by digitisation and technology. These award milestones are a great encouragement to our colleagues who are focussed on adding exponential value to our clients’ businesses.”

The Conclave also witnessed several panel discussions that highlighted the opportunities and way forward for the logistics sector. DP World Subcontinent was a prominent participant in these discussions. Mr. Vikash Mohan, CEO, Express, DP World Subcontinent shared his views on how future leaders will shape the evolution of the workforce in the logistics space, while Mr. Anoop Chauhan, CEO, Contract Logistics & Cold Chain Solutions, DP World Subcontinent spoke about the changing landscape in new-age warehousing, driven by changing customer demands and rapid technology adoption.

DP World has a global network spanning 78 countries across six continents. In India, we are one of the largest logistics companies with five state-of-the-art container terminals, serving a third of India’s EXIM container market with a total installed handling capacity of 6 million TEUs per annum. It was the first company in the ports sector in India to set up a Public- Private Partnership (PPP) with the Government of India. DP World has also established a partnership with the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) to invest US$3 billion in developing India’s logistics sector.

