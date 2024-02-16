DP World Signs Agreement as Title Partner of Delhi Capitals Women's Team

[By: DP World]

DP World and Delhi Capitals today announced a new long-term partnership. DP World, a leading provider of smart end-to-end supply chain solutions, is now the Title Partner of the Women’s Team of Delhi Capitals from 2024. The new multi-year partnership, unveiled today at the JW Marriott hotel in Bengaluru, will see DP World strengthen its relationship with the franchise.

A wide range of initiatives and efforts have been undertaken to foster and elevate the game of cricket in India. At DP World through initiatives like this partnership, we are investing in widening the talent pool further in cricket. These remarkable cricket talents have consistently showcased their skills, determination, and passion for the game. Currently, DP World is the Global Logistics Partner of Delhi Capitals' Men’s Team and is extremely proud to extend this partnership to the Women’s Team as we remain dedicated to ongoing efforts in the promotion of the game.

Ashwani Nath, Chief Commercial Officer, Logistics, DP World Subcontinent, said: “We are excited to extend our partnership with Delhi Capitals as the Title Partner for their Women’s team. The last few years have been transformational for women’s cricket, with the sport reaching more players and fans than ever before. The Delhi Capitals women’s team has an impressive roster of players. Together with Delhi Capitals, we are seeking to revolutionise both cricket and global trade to change what’s possible for everyone.”

DP World, through its world-class multimodal logistics capabilities spread across more than 75 countries, ensures seamless movement of trade around the world, including India. From transporting the cork of cricket balls to moving the willow that’s used for making bats, DP World’s agile, reliable, and transparent supply chain solutions help make the game accessible to all.

Speaking about the new partnership, Mr. Sukhvinder Singh, CEO, Delhi Capitals said: "Delhi Capitals is thrilled to have on board DP World as the Title Partner of our women's team. DP World's long-term commitment towards the women's game is commendable, and we couldn't be more excited about this partnership. After a successful innings with our IPL team, this collaboration was a natural one. It's a milestone moment for both teams - Delhi Capitals and DP World, as we look forward to kicking off the season in style.