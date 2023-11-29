DP World ‘SARAL’ Rail Freight Service Connecting Hazira to Delhi and NCR

[By: DP World]

DP World, a leading global provider of smart end-to-end supply chain solutions, today, flagged off a first-of-its-kind dedicated rail freight service, ‘SARAL’ from Hazira in Surat, Gujarat, to the North Capital Region (NCR). True to its name, ‘SARAL’ which stands for Sustainable, Assured, Reliable, and Agile Logistics, will provide door-to-door sustainable cargo solutions for businesses based in South Gujarat and connect them to markets in and around NCR region and vice versa.

The new SARAL rail freight service will link important markets in South Gujarat such as Surat, Vapi, Valsad, Vadodara, Bharuch, and Ankleshwar to markets in and around the NCR such as Western Uttar Pradesh, Eastern Rajasthan, Haryana, and South Punjab.

Commenting on the launch of the SARAL service, Adhendru Jain, Vice President, Rail and Inland Terminals, DP World Subcontinent, said, “Ensuring resilient infrastructure and streamlined logistics is essential for enhancing economic growth and facilitating seamless domestic trade. Currently, the businesses in South Gujarat are primarily using roadways for cargo movement. SARAL, our new rail freight service, offers them a more sustainable way to move cargo with enhanced connectivity between Gujarat and NCR. In addition, our track and trace technology will provide complete visibility of the cargo to customers. We are deeply committed to create innovative solutions for our customers that are sustainable as well as efficient for the supply chain.”

The SARAL service along with DP World’s multimodal network which provides the last and first mile connectivity facilitated by container trailer trucks, ensures secure delivery from the factory to the desired drop location within 72 hours. This multimodal play of truck and rail will lead to reduction in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. DP World will also provide cargo owners with a sustainability certificate that highlights the reduction of CO2 emissions achieved by each user of the SARAL service.

The SARAL rail service is poised to bring significant advantages to retail traders as well as industries such as steel, chemicals, metals, paper, industrial products, marbles/stones and textile, operating in South Gujarat and NCR. Along with the convenience of 24/7 customer support and digital invoicing option, cargo owners get a cost-effective and sustainable solution for cargo movement. SARAL rail service stands as a testament to DP World's commitment to fostering environmentally conscious practices and aligns with the company's overarching goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2040.