DP World Mundra Welcomes the Inaugural Call of MGX-2 Service

[By: DP World]

DP World, a leading global provider of smart end-to-end supply chain solutions, welcomed the maiden voyage of the MGX-2 (Milaha Gulf Express Service-2) at DP World Mundra. This new fortnightly service connects key ports across Far East, Indian Subcontinent, and the Gulf region, enhancing DP World’s integrated trade networks. The service aims to facilitate the movement of diverse cargo, offering efficient and seamless logistics solutions that bolster India’s trade potential by improving access to global markets.

The MGX-2 service will operate on a fortnightly basis with three vessels of 3,000 TEUs each and will cover a rotation of Shanghai, Ningbo, Shekou, Nhava Sheva, Mundra, Sohar, Hamad, and Dammam, strengthening India's connectivity with the Gulf and East Asia.

Commenting on the launch, Ravinder Johal, COO, Ports & Terminals, Operations and Commercial, DP World, Subcontinent, Middle East, and North Africa, said, "The MGX-2 service is another addition at DP World Mundra for better connectivity to Far East and Gulf region, solidifying our role as a key enabler of global trade. Each service we launch opens new doors for businesses, facilitating faster and efficient access to international markets. By strengthening India’s connectivity, we are not only accelerating trade flows but also enhancing economic impact. As this service evolves, we remain committed to driving progress, efficiency, and global integration through our world-class logistics solutions."

DP World Mundra boasts a 632-meter quay and a deep draft, supporting vessels of substantial size. It offers a capacity of 1.4 million TEUs spread over 37 hectares, state-of-the-art technology, and excellent connectivity via road and rail to northern and central India. Since its inception in 2003, DP World Mundra has handled a total throughput of 17,601,863 TEUs as of August 2024. Backed by a strong multimodal logistics network, DP World Mundra features a 50-acre Container Freight Station and is supported by dedicated rail connectivity within the terminal, ensuring seamless movement of cargo. With round-the-clock operations, DP World Mundra maintains the highest standards of security and efficiency in handling global trade flows.