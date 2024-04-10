DP World Launches Dedicated Service Connecting ICD Sachana to Mundra Port

[By: DP World]

DP World, a leading global provider of smart end-to-end supply chain solutions, started dedicated rail freight service seamlessly linking Sachana-Ahmedabad Inland Container Depot (ICD) to Mundra. Operating every Tuesday and Friday, the new service aims to support EXIM from Ahmedabad and surrounding regions by offering a specialized train service, thereby enhancing business efficiency for customers.

DP World’s dedicated service offers numerous benefits for businesses in and around Ahmedabad, including cost efficient and sustainable cargo movement and value-added services. Precisely scheduled deliveries from ICD Sachana-Ahmedabad to Mundra will ensure an assured transit of 24 hours. DP World's reliable service assures departures every Tuesday and Friday, providing businesses with a dependable transportation option. This initiative is expected to result in approximately a 65% reduction in CO2 emissions. Additionally, cargo owners utilizing DP World rail service will be presented with a sustainability certificate, acknowledging their effort and commitment towards minimizing their carbon footprint.

Commenting on the launch of the new Service, Mr. Adhendru Jain, Vice President of Rail and Inland Terminals, Subcontinent, DP World, “We are bridging commerce with efficiency and sustainability. Our new rail freight service from Sachana-Ahmedabad to Mundra port gives customers assured connectivity to the port and will help make the supply chain more predictable. This service is part of our ongoing efforts to deliver comprehensive logistics solutions that support the growth of business communities exploring newer export markets.”

DP World will provide cargo owners with a sustainability profile that highlights the reduction of CO2 emissions achieved by each user of this new service.