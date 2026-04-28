DP World Joins Clean Seas Initiative to Cut Maritime Plastic Waste

[By: DP World]

DP World has joined the Maritime Association for Clean Seas (MACS), expanding its efforts to reduce plastic waste across global supply chains and support industry-wide action on ocean pollution.

Through membership in MACS, DP World will work with industry partners to address ocean plastic pollution, a global challenge impacting ecosystems, coastal communities, and the resilience of supply chains.

Glen Hilton, CEO & Managing Director, Asia Pacific, DP World, said, “Sustainability is central to how we enable global trade. By joining MACS, we are strengthening our commitment to reducing plastic waste across our port operations and logistics network, and working with partners to implement solutions that can scale across global trade routes.”

MACS is the first industry-wide initiative uniting shipping companies, ports, and a broad range of maritime stakeholders (including ship chandlers, suppliers, caterers) to tackle ocean plastic and operational waste at scale. The association provides a platform for collaboration, enabling members to share data, implement best practices, and contribute to certified plastic recovery projects, while aligning with the IMO’s Plastic Marine Litter Action Plan.

Through MACS, DP World will leverage its operational expertise and global footprint to support scalable solutions that reduce plastic leakage across the maritime value chain ? port operations through to inland logistics, including efforts to reduce single-use plastics and improve waste management across key sites.

Oliver Kade, Director of MACS, said: “DP World’s participation in MACS marks an important step forward for the initiative. As a key player in global trade and logistics, their involvement strengthens our ability to address plastic pollution across complex supply chains. This is exactly the type of cross-sector collaboration needed to drive meaningful, measurable progress.”

For more information on MACS members and partners, please visit: Maritime Association of Clean Seas: Combating Plastic Waste.