DNV Type Approval for AOM Shaft Power Meter SPM

Image courtesy of Aquametro Oil & Marine

[By: Aquametro Oil & Marine]

Aquametro Oil & Marine’s Shaft Power Meter SPM is now available with Type Approval issued by DNV. The Type Approval certifies that our Shaft Power Meter is accepted for installation on all vessels classed by DNV. The Type Approval Certificate is valid until 2026.

Our Shaft Power Meter (SPM) is the key component for measuring ship performance, fuel & propulsion efficiency, engine/hull/thrust performance as well as for monitoring shaft power limitation. It is designed to measure, log and report values such as shaft rpm, shaft torque and shaft power. It is easy to install and operates contact free.

The SPM can be extended with our fuel performance system (FPS) to obtain all important data for optimizing ship performance and fuel efficiency as well as ship propulsion performance.

Enhanced CO2 reporting and emissions control with Fuel Performance System FPS

The EU MRV and IMO regulations require ship owners and operators to annually monitor, report and verify CO2 emissions caused by shipping. The FPS 2.0 assists you to bundle all required data from fuel flow meters such as our CONTOIL® sensors and shaft power meters such as our SPM as well as additional data from ship automation in a report on a per-voyage basis and guides you to reduce your carbon footprint.



