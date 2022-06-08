DNV to Host Singapore Energy Transition Conference

Join DNV President & Group CEO Remi Eriksen and leading industry players including Petronas, MISC, Surbana Jurong, and Engie at DNV’s Singapore Energy Transition Conference on 23 June (3.00-5.30 pm). They will discuss the energy shift in Southeast Asia, maritime decarbonisation, and the role of Singapore in piloting and scaling future fuels and technology.

