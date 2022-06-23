DNV’s ShipManager Supports Growth of Montec Ship Management

Three of the vessels managed by Montec - Monjasa Performer, Monjasa Server and Monjasa Partner - lined up at Dubai anchorage.

[By: Montec]

Montec Ship Management DMCC, based in Dubai and specialized in oil and chemical tankers, has expanded their use of DNV’s ShipManager software solution with the purchase of ShipManager’s Procurement module. The specialized module is used by shipping companies worldwide for complex purchasing requirements and diverse workflows in the maritime business, enabling comprehensive efficiency gains and cost savings.

As Montec management operations have grown over the years, requirements and complexity have increased. “We started with two vessels, and we are now managing 12 vessels,” says Igor Bondar, Technical Director of Montec. “We have achieved a company size that needs a consolidated IT infrastructure and data processing.”

Montec can now benefit from a flexible, expandable software. “ShipManager enables us to synchronize our fleet management with the development of our business. That is why we chose to expand the software to become the core IT solution for fleet management activities at Montec.” The decision was based on a positive experience with DNV as a long-time trusted partner since Montec was founded in 2013 as a subsidiary of the Danish Monjasa Group.

A decade of trust

Since then, Montec has relied on ShipManager and its modular system architecture. The company has identified sustainable impacts on their daily business in their use of ShipManager’s Planned Maintenance System (PMS) module as well as the QHSE module.

Due to the interconnectivity of the modules, the ShipManager Procurement module enables Montec to create even leaner workflows, for instance by directly requesting services and spare parts from the PMS module and starting the procurement process with one click. In addition, Bondar emphasizes the importance of adding value by transforming data into meaningful reports: "The reports we can generate from ShipManager’s Procurement module allow us to identify a larger amount of potential savings. By comparing our vessel budget performance at a glance, we can advance our knowledge and experience exchange between fleet management and vessels,” he says.

Leading fleet management system

ShipManager is a leading fleet management system that covers modules for technical management, procurement, hull integrity management, QHSE, crewing and business intelligence. “Our customers want their crew on board and their procurement department onshore to focus their efforts on the work activities that cannot be automated or digitalized. Everything else is covered by ShipManager,” says Sebastian Eggert, Global Head of Sales Ship Productline, DNV Digital Solutions.

Many companies in the maritime industry are still using self-made, often Excel-based fleet management applications. Over time, they become too complex and require micro-management as well as continuous optimization. “Consolidating the complex data is an underrated discipline,” says Eggert. “This becomes more and more important during the growing phase of ship managing companies. With ShipManager, the key principles are defined from the very beginning, enabling data to be sorted, analysed and ultimately used to create added value.”

