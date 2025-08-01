DNV’s Alternative Fuel Vessel Order Figures for July 2025

[By: DNV]

A total of 28 new orders for alternative-fuelled vessels were placed in July 2025, according to the latest data from DNV’s Alternative Fuels Insight (AFI) platform. This is slightly up from the 19 orders recorded in June, in line with the steady pace of activity seen in the first half of the year.

LNG remains the dominant fuel choice, accounting for 22 of the 28 orders. The majority of these orders were concentrated in the container segment (19, with the rest tankers (2) and a research vessel).

Methanol followed with three new orders, including two bulk carriers and one offshore vessel. July also saw two ammonia-fuelled gas carriers ordered, and for the first time, one ammonia bunker vessel was added to the orderbook.

Jason Stefanatos, Global Decarbonization Director at DNV Maritime, commented: “July’s data reinforces what we observed in the first half of the year: the alternative-fuelled vessel market is showing resilience. Owners are not just experimenting, they’re investing in scalable, compliant solutions.

“The first-ever order of an ammonia bunker vessel is a signal that supporting infrastructure is beginning to align with long-term fuel strategies. Combined with continued LNG and methanol bunker vessels activity, this points to a sector that is actively positioning itself towards increased demand in the future.”

