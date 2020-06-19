DNV GL: Wind-Assisted Propulsion Can Cut Fuel Costs

Courtesy DNV GL By The Maritime Executive 06-18-2020 09:51:44

Reducing fuel consumption and emissions means harnessing all available technical advancements, including wind.

The efficiency of wind-assisted ship propulsion can be greatly enhanced by using modern science, materials and control technology. Several sail types developed in recent years have reached market maturity and are waiting to be utilized on a broader basis, from rotor sails to rigid or soft wing sails, and from ventilated foil systems to kites.

Learn about available options in the DNV GL slide presentation “Wind-assisted propulsion can cut fuel costs and emissions," available at this link: https://www.dnvgl.com/expert-story/maritime-impact/Wind-assisted-propulsion-can-cut-fuel-costs-and-emissions.html.

