DMT Expands US Team with Highly Experienced and Professional OBT Team

Jared Toups (left), Alan Corley (right) By The Maritime Executive 05-13-2020 03:13:58

DMT Marine Equipment started the year by expanding the US team with two new members: Alan Corley

and Jared Toups, from OBT International LLC.



Alan & Jared have an extensive experience in the tug and offshore vessel market as well as in the oil &

energy industry. Their remarkable know-how comes from the experience of having worked with vessel

designers, operators and shipyards to ensure that the owners receive the proper equipment for the vessel.



In an interview, the Sales Director of DMT, Andre ter Schure, said that he is looking forward to the already

promising cooperation and that he is more than confident that in this new formula, DMT will be able to

better address the requests from the US market. “Alan and Jared have each worked in the maritime

industry for over 30 years and their experience, in the US market, made them the perfect partner for DMT

in the USA. We are very pleased to have them onboard”.

Once the challenge was launched, Alan Corley replied to Andre ter Schure with strong enthusiasm by

saying: “When Jared and I discussed a winch company to represent here in the USA, our main

requirements were quality, name recognition, reputation, technically solid and a sound management

team. DMT checked all of the boxes. We are very excited to work with the DMT team in establishing and

growing their presence and market share in the USA”, said Alan Corley, who is based in Houston, Texas.

OBT will be operating as DMT USA, with two office locations on the Gulf Coast, Houma LA and Houston

TX. We will be working closely with Andre Ter Schure, Sales Director CSO, and Sander van der Gulik,

Account Manager USA. Along with Andre and Sander, we will be travelling extensively and we hope to

see you soon.



DMT is a global leader, in the design and manufacture of heavy-duty marine winches and other deck

equipment, which has successfully equipped over 2700 vessels in the last 19 years. The company focuses

on providing cutting-edge technology and innovation with world-class service in all segments of the

commercial marine and naval markets. With worldwide sales offices, service affiliates and recently

enhanced production facilities, DMT stands by its promise to deliver a product that complies with the

continuously growing expectations of the market.



In addition to all the capabilities DMT has, the expansion of the USA team is another proof that the

company is flexible, complex, reliable, and ready to tackle all changes worldwide.

