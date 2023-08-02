Diversified Marine Names Frank Manning as President and COO

Frank Manning

[By: Diversified Marine, Inc]

Diversified Marine, Inc is pleased to announce the promotion of Frank Manning to President and COO. Frank's assumption of this role follows the distinguished leadership of Kurt Redd, the founder of Diversified Marine, who has served as President and CEO for 43 years. Kurt will remain active in the company and continue to serve as Chairman and CEO. Frank will be responsible for the company’s sales and day to day operations.



Throughout his tenure with Diversified Marine, Frank Manning has displayed the leadership qualities and an unwavering commitment needed to lead the company into the future. “I have felt a generational shift happening in the industry for years. DMI needed someone who could build relationships with the next generation of decision makers. When I met Frank, I felt he had the ability, drive, and charisma to lead our team forward,” said Kurt Redd. “He and the team have worked hard over the past three years to deliver boats through challenging times. Frank has an exciting vision for DMI’s future, and I am confident he will lead the team in the right direction.”



Since the start of the pandemic, Diversified Marine has delivered 5 tugs, with 2 more currently under construction. The yard has a healthy backlog with longstanding customers and partners. “Diversified Marine, at its core, is a relationship-based business. We have relationships with our customers that are second to none in the industry. Kurt’s father Earl Redd drilled a few simple statements into his head decades ago. For DMI, these statements remain fundamental to our organization:

Do what you say you’re going to do.

Don’t make excuses.

When there’s a problem, be on the offensive, not the defensive.

Living up to these statements is impossible without a team, and I am incredibly proud to be part of the team we have. Our yard is filled with hard-working, honest, decent people who are committed to delivering quality tugs for our customers. I am excited to lead our team forward and honored to continue the legacy created by Kurt and our team over 43 years. We’ve made some significant changes over the last 3 years to position DMI for growth and innovation. I’m proud of the work we’ve done and confident that we are just getting started,” said Frank Manning.



As Chairman and CEO, Kurt Redd will remain closely involved with Diversified Marine, providing strategic guidance, and supporting Frank Manning in his new role. Kurt will also continue as the sole owner of the company, ensuring a seamless transition of leadership and continuity of the company's values.

