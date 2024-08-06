Diversified Marine Chooses Markey’s Escort Winches for Three New Tugs

[By: Diversified Marine]

Diversified Marine recently announced an order of three Markey electric bow-hawser winches for three new RApport 2500 D tugs designed by Robert Allen. Shaver Transportation ordered one tug and Ursa Major Marine Holdings--a joint-venture between BP and Tug Construction LLC--ordered the other two. Markey will be supplying its DEPC-52-75 model winch. This order will bring the total number of Markey winches installed at Diversified Marine since 2020 to 10. Other recent orders include 4 Markey DEPC-52s for Brusco Tug & Barge’s RApport 2500 D tugs (chartered to Crowley); a Markey DEPC-48 for Shaver Transportation’s Tug Shaver; and 2 Markey DEPC-42s for Brusco Tug & Barge’s RAscal 2000 D tugs.

“DMI is very selective when it comes to our partnerships on critical equipment. We have never shied away from being opinionated about OEMs and we help steer our customers to products with a proven track record in quality and service. When it comes to escort winches, Markey continues to be the gold standard. It’s an easy sell for us and we’re proud to add to our

longstanding partnership with Markey,” noted Diversified Marine’s Frank Manning, appointed President at Diversified Marine last year. Indeed, Markey bolstered its case by adding a three-year warranty mid-way through last year to all Markey-brand winches. Scott R. Atkinson, Vice President of Business Development at Markey, noted that “Diversified undertook both diversification and expansion of business scope in 2023,” a reference to the Ursa Major Marine Holdings deal. “We are proud to have won their business once again,” he added.

Markey’s DEPC-52-75, a Class II winch, accomodates 750 ft. of 9½” to 10” soft line, achieving 30,818 lbs. of bare-drum line pull (46,227 lbs. at near stall) at 73 feet/min. line speed. Total brake-holding capacity is 339 tons at the barrel layer. The first winch delivery is scheduled for the end of this year, with others to follow in 2025.