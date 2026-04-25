Disney and Port of San Diego Extend Homeport Through At Least 2031

Disney Cruise Line and the Port of San Diego today announced a new agreement through at least 2031, which will approximately double the number of Disney cruises out of San Diego each year.

For guests, this means more opportunities to embark on magical vacations to Catalina Island, Baja and the Mexican Riviera, with a broader range of seasonal itineraries and more frequent departures.

“San Diego has been an important part of our West Coast operations for more than a decade, and a place our guests love sailing from,” said Jose Fernandez, Vice President of Port Strategy, Development & Operations, Disney Cruise Line. “This new agreement supports our long-term growth and helps us continue contributing to the region’s economy.”

“We are grateful to continue our long-standing relationship with Disney Cruise Line,” said Chair Ann Moore, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners. “This agreement not only enhances business operations between the Port, Disney and all our cruise line partners – it also supports a thriving cruise industry that injects millions into the region’s economy and welcomes thousands of visitors to our waterfront each year.”

The agreement secures Disney non-exclusive priority access to the Port’s North and South berths at the B Street cruise terminal, enhancing the arrival experience for passengers while also helping the Port better plan and maximize the use of its cruise ship terminals. This announcement comes as the Port is seeing an upward trajectory in cruise calls and passengers.

More than 1 million Disney passengers are anticipated through the Port during the course of the agreement, representing the first time in more than 20 years that a cruise line has offered a minimum annual guarantee at the Port of San Diego. Disney Cruise Line's seasonal call on San Diego will continue to bring meaningful economic benefits for the region, supporting local businesses and fueling jobs tied to cruise operations, tourism and port activity.

Disney Cruise Line has been a proud member of the San Diego community since it first began sailing from the Port in 2012 and remains committed to making meaningful and positive impacts in the region. This work includes collaborations with local nonprofits that focus on youth empowerment and environmental conservation.

Most recently, Disney Cruise Line provided career development and financial literacy opportunities to local students from Junior Achievement of San Diego and collaborated with San Diego Coastkeepers to help protect the natural beauty of the California coastline.

Representing the latest wave in Disney Cruise Line’s period of unprecedented global growth, this agreement ensures that San Diego remains a primary gateway for Disney’s signature brand of storytelling at sea.

San Diego will soon welcome two Disney Cruise Line ships for the 2026-2027 season, significantly expanding West Coast sailing options for the cruise line. The Disney Magic arrives in October, offering three- to seven-night voyages through November followed by a 14-night Panama Canal transit to Galveston. The Disney Wonder will homeport in San Diego from October 2026 through April 2027, sailing three- to seven-night itineraries to destinations including Catalina Island, Cabo San Lucas, Ensenada and Puerto Vallarta.

