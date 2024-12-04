Discount Tire to Implement GenFlat Collapsible Shipping Containers on Route

[By: GenFlat Holdings]

GenFlat Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: GFLT), a pioneer in collapsible shipping container technology, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Discount Tire, one of the world’s largest tire retailers. Under the agreement, Discount Tire will utilize GenFlat’s innovative collapsible containers to streamline tire shipments on a closed-loop route from Thailand to California. Once the tires are offloaded, the containers will be collapsed, with four collapsed units stacked in the space of a single container. The collapsed containers will then be shipped back to Thailand for reloading. This approach significantly optimizes shipping space, reduces repositioning costs, and minimizes carbon emissions.

“Discount Tire demonstrates remarkable vision in its dedication to cost savings and advancing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals,” said Drew Hall, Chief Executive Officer of GenFlat Holdings. “We have always believed that our containers offer transformative benefits for retailers. Seeing Discount Tire embrace this technology underscores the value of our sustainable solutions.”

“We are excited to partner with GenFlat on this initiative,” said Scott Spata, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Discount Tire. “At Discount Tire, we are always looking for innovative ways to reduce our environmental footprint. By integrating GenFlat’s cost-effective and sustainable container solution, we are confident we will achieve unprecedented reductions in carbon emissions and capital investments.”

Discount Tire will begin utilizing GenFlat containers in the fourth week of November 2024.