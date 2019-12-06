Diesel Outboards Draw Attention at Workboat 2019

By The Maritime Executive 2019-12-06 20:05:00

A significant number of delegates attended an informative presentation about the benefits of diesel outboards during the annual International Workboat Show conference this week. The one-hour presentation formed part of the conference’s ‘Maintenance and Repair Program’ on day one of the show and was led by Cox Powertrain’s North America Account Manager, Bruce Woodfin.

At the forefront of the discussion was the many benefits of commercial workboat operators using diesel outboards in favor of diesel inboard engines.

“Our main objective was to debate the challenges that the industry faces when deciding engine installation and to discuss the opportunities and solutions that diesel outboards can bring to commercial users,” said Bruce Woodfin. “Diesel outboards have been a hot topic for the workboat market for a number of years and we expected a good turnout. We were not disappointed and were delighted to answer a range of questions from a well-engaged audience.”

Commenting on the overall success of the Show, Woodfin said, “This year’s show has been a resounding success for Cox and our booth has been constantly busy with visitors engaging with our team about upcoming projects and reinforcing the high demand for diesel powered outboards in this sector.”

Among the topics discussed, fuel savings, longer service intervals, safety and higher torque capabilities of using diesel outboards dominated the conversation.

As well as offering increased safety, fuel efficiency, reduced maintenance and haul out costs and longer service intervals, Cox’s 300hp CXO300, the world’s only high performance diesel outboard built for marine use from the ground up, also provides at least a 25% better range compared to a gasoline outboard and 100% higher peak torque at the crankshaft than the leading gasoline 300hp outboards. This enables craft to move more weight more efficiently and reach peak torque and top power more quickly.

Highly experienced in this field, Bruce Woodfin graduated from Maine Maritime Academy, with a degree in yacht operations boatyard management, before working for yards in Marblehead and Salem Massachusetts. Since 2000, he has worked in marine propulsion, selling and supporting a wide range of products including jets, inboards, sterndrives and pods, and worked for Power Product Systems LLC for seven years prior to joining Cox Powertrain. During his time with Power Product Systems, his primary focus was selling and supporting Volvo Penta products to the New England lobster boat market, high-end yacht tenders, custom yachts and pilot boats.

