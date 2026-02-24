DetentionTrackr Launches AI-Powered Global Detention Intelligence Platform

[By: DetentionTrackr]

DetentionTrackr has officially launched, as a new maritime intelligence platform centralising global Port State Control (PSC) detention data, into real?time, actionable intelligence to drive greater efficiency and strategic decision-making across the industry.

In February, 72 vessels were detained across global ports, with 164 detentions recorded since the beginning of 2026 globally. Despite consistent enforcement activity, detention information remains fragmented across regional authorities.

“DetentionTrackr delivers a unified AI-driven view of active vessel detentions, enriched with detailed ownership and management intelligence,” said Thomas Cox, Co-Founder of the platform. “It represents a new category of maritime intelligence, transforming how the industry understands and responds to detention events.”

The platform aggregates live detention data and enhances each report with information including:

Detailed vessel profiles

Inspection and detention history

Ownership structure and beneficial owner mapping

Ship owner/manager identification and contact information

Structured risk context

Active detentions are monitored every hour. Resolved cases are archived within the system to support contextual benchmarking and fleet analysis.

The platform is designed for:

Ship managers seeking fleet benchmarking visibility and competitor performance insights

Charterers assessing detention exposure prior to fixing vessels

P&I clubs monitoring operational and compliance risk

Technical suppliers responding to machinery, safety and deficiency-related detentions

Maritime service providers addressing urgent operational gaps

Port agents requiring early awareness of detained vessels within their regions

Riding squads mobilising crews to rectify deficiencies and restore compliance

“PSC data is public but operationally fragmented,” said David Holly, Co-Founder at DetentionTrackr. “We built DetentionTrackr to transform dispersed inspection records into structured, actionable intelligence; empowering maritime professionals to make faster, more informed decisions.”

DetentionTrackr is now available for commercial subscription.