Deputy of the French National Assembly Visits ThPA S.A.

The Deputy of the French National Assembly and member of the Board of the World Hellenic Inter-Parliamentary Association (PADEE-WHIA), Marietta Karamanlis, accompanied by the Member of Parliament of the political party of "Nea Dimokratia" elected at the 2nd Constituency of Thessaloniki and President of the Special Standing Committee Abroad the Diaspora of the Hellenic Parliament, Savvas Anastasiadis, visited ThPA S.A. today.

During the meeting, the Executive Chairman of the BoD & Managing Director of ThPA S.A., Thanos Liagkos informed Ms. Karamanli on the progress of the implementation of the Investment Plan with emphasis on the upgrading of the infrastructure and equipment of the Port. In particular, Mr. Liagkos analyzed the importance of the Pier 6 Expansion project which upgrades the position of the Port of Thessaloniki in the global port industry and logistics sector and the capabilities of the 2 new STS (Ship to Shore) cranes, with a total value of €15.7 million, recently received by ThPA S.A.

In conclusion, Mr. Liagkos referred to the developments in the Cruise and Ferry sectors and their importance for the society and economy of Thessaloniki and the wider region, noting that the Port of Thessaloniki in 2021 became a "homeport" again, i.e., a port for embarkation and disembarkation of passengers onboard cruise ships and has ferry connections with the islands of the North East Aegean, the Cyclades and the Sporades.



