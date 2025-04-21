Denso SeaShield Series 2000HD: Advanced Protection for Marine Structures

[By: Denso, Inc.]

Denso, Inc., a global leader in corrosion prevention and sealing technologies, is proud to highlight the SeaShield Series 2000HD, a cutting-edge anti-corrosion protection system designed to safeguard marine structures in challenging coastal and offshore environments. This heavy-duty, multi-layered system represents a significant advancement in marine protection technology, offering unparalleled durability and versatility for a wide range of applications.

The SeaShield Series 2000HD combines Denso's proven petrolatum tape technology, boasting over 50 years of successful performance, with a robust High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) outer cover. This innovative system is specifically engineered to encapsulate and protect various marine structures, including dock piles, riser pipes, and exposed piping in splash and intertidal zones.

The SeaShield Series 2000HD offers versatile protection, accommodating a wide range of pile configurations, including cylindrical, square, hexagonal, and H-pile shapes, as well as support members, bracing, brackets, and other irregular surfaces. Its durable HDPE outer jacket, featuring a bolted connection, provides superior mechanical protection against harsh marine conditions. The system utilizes Denso Marine Piling Tape, leveraging decades of successful anti-corrosion performance in marine environments.

Comprehensive coverage is a key feature of the SeaShield Series 2000HD, making it ideal for protecting wharf piles, riser pipes, dock piles, jetty piles, support members, bracing, brackets, and exposed piping in splash and intertidal zones. With its multi-layered design and time-tested materials, the system offers long-lasting performance, reducing maintenance costs and downtime for marine infrastructure.

The SeaShield Series 2000HD represents a significant leap forward in marine structure protection, offering a reliable solution for contractors and operators facing the challenges of corrosion in coastal and offshore environments. By providing superior anti-corrosion protection, the SeaShield Series 2000HD ensures the longevity and integrity of critical marine infrastructure, even in the most demanding conditions.