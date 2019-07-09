Denmark to have Digital Register by 2020

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-09 17:13:08

By 2020, Denmark will have a digital register of shipping that will lower costs for business communities and provide easier access to data.

The Danish Maritime Authority will now start developing the new digital Danish Register of Shipping. This specifically means that future reporting and registration of ships will occur digitally. Furthermore, it will be easier and faster to access data.

Deputy Director General, CPO, Charlotte Ahrendt Steen, said: "As one of the first in the world, we are making the move to digital registration with our new register of shipping, which we are now starting to develop. This will definitely reduce the administrative burden for those companies that have their ships registered under the Danish flag. As an extension of our transition to digital ship and seafarer certificates this is another contribution from the Danish Maritime Authority to a digitalized maritime sector".

Today's ship registration includes extensive processes for the industry and is economically heavy for the shipping companies. Original legal documents with records of the ship's ownership and value need to be circulated – often with a courier beyond countries' borders or through face-to-face meetings.

The new Danish Register of Shipping is expected to be in service by the end of 2020.

